Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $31,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 343,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,556,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 449,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,515,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.24.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WM traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $208.33. 1,150,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,804,339.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,889 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

