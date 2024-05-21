Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $488.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,596. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $488.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $473.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.53. The stock has a market cap of $442.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

