Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Novartis by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth $39,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS remained flat at $102.84 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,120. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.56. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Novartis

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.