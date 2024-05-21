Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.25. 645,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.