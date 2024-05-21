Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after buying an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,765,000 after acquiring an additional 909,170 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $11.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.60. The stock had a trading volume of 113,228,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,176,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

