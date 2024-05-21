Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $19.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $803.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,153,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,019. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $419.80 and a 12 month high of $816.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $761.64 and its 200 day moving average is $687.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

