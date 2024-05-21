Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,334 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,386,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,430,000 after acquiring an additional 179,153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,914,000. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,824,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 602,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,338. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

