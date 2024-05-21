Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.72. The stock had a trading volume of 560,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,413. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

