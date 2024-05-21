Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,646 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 217,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.20. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.32.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
