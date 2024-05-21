Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CINF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.59. 417,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,946. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

