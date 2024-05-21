Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 194 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,590,533,000 after acquiring an additional 317,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $502,585,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,082,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,246,000 after acquiring an additional 94,864 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,062,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,935 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

3M Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE MMM traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $103.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,573,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.57.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.48%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.