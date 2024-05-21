Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,987. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average of $83.80.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.