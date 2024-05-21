WEMIX (WEMIX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.40 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00002131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $533.78 million and $2.40 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 958,984,016 coins and its circulating supply is 360,032,081 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 958,931,004.1939205 with 359,977,919.6830348 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.5007928 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,458,080.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

