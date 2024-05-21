Wrapped eETH One Day Trading Volume Tops $70.78 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped eETH has a total market cap of $8.93 million and $70.78 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be bought for $3,882.39 or 0.05579850 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped eETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped eETH Profile

Wrapped eETH’s launch date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,142,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,138,588.22239826. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,790.45192995 USD and is up 16.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $58,495,999.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped eETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped eETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.