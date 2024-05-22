12,317 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 484,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 476,951 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $79.06. 2,489,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,606. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.38.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

