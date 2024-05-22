1,646 Shares in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,762,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,182,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,189,000 after buying an additional 189,832 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 677,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,823,000 after buying an additional 145,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,962,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 542,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,862,000 after buying an additional 55,605 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SANM has been the topic of several research reports. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Sanmina Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SANM stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.10. The company had a trading volume of 371,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,995. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $69.69.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,103 shares of company stock worth $720,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

