17,775 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,011,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,897,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 10,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,105,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,454,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

