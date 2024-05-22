21,340 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 30.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 17.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $579,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.21. 2,601,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.00. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

