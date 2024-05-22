2,910 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,185,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,288. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,765 shares of company stock worth $16,302,725 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

