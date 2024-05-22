315 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in ASML by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $922.33. The stock had a trading volume of 660,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,532. The company’s 50-day moving average is $937.69 and its 200 day moving average is $844.42. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $363.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

