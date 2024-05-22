3,917 Shares in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Bought by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,925.8% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 207,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 197,045 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,098,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 169,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 119,499 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,628,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000.

Shares of NYF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.15. 42,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,322. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

