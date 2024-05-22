3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Down 1.5%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $101.44 and last traded at $101.56. 955,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,683,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.14.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.64.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1,273.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,986,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,459 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

