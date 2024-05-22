447,964 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 447,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,212,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,527,000 after purchasing an additional 358,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.12.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.