550 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elevance Health Stock Performance
ELV stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.80. 766,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,220. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $550.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.68.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on ELV shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health
Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health
In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elevance Health
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.