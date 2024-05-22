8,874 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Purchased by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.2 %

PMAY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 32,012 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $552.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

