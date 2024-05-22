AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,912,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,267 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 4.5% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.16% of AbbVie worth $451,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Family Trust boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $2,441,295.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,989.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,454 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,955 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $159.61. 6,893,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527,891. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.00. The company has a market capitalization of $281.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

