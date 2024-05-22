AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.61. 6,893,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,527,882. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $281.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,454 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,955. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

