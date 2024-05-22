ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.30

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 244850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

ADM Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.40. The company has a market cap of £1.80 million, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.04.

ADM Energy Company Profile

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.

