Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,780 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Family Trust grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 2,355 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 934 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.93. 1,869,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,486. The company has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.72 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

