Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Adtalem Global Education in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the company will earn $4.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.61. The consensus estimate for Adtalem Global Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $66.11 on Monday. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $67.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $56,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

