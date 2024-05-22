Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Matson by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Matson by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after purchasing an additional 195,939 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Matson by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MATX. StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Matson Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MATX traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $122.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.37.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Matson’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $314,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,746 shares in the company, valued at $533,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $314,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,656 shares of company stock worth $746,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

