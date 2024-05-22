Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,377,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,811,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,891 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,685 shares of company stock worth $27,622,407. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $335.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.77.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

