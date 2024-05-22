Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,704,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,420 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 926,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,665,000 after acquiring an additional 546,969 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,958,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,600,000 after acquiring an additional 497,916 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,923,000 after acquiring an additional 467,030 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.82. 404,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,384. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average of $89.80. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.42 and a 52-week high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,105.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,052 shares of company stock worth $16,346,296. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

