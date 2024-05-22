Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in eBay by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Trading Up 0.4 %

eBay stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,058. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.45.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

