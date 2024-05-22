Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.6 %

Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.04. 169,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,564. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $59.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commercial Metals

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $2,066,547.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.