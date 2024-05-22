Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $473,000 Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NRG Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in NRG Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

