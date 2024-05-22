Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 367,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after buying an additional 80,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

APAM stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,384. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.39%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.