Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,860 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 70,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $64,644.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $64,644.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $151,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,374 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on MRC Global from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

MRC Global Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. 162,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.01. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $14.02.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. MRC Global had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

