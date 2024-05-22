Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $681,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 50.0% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 49,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 16,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. 708,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,203. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $114.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

