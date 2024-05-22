Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 182,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.29. 57,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,784. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $714.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $253.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSII shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HSII

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.