Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 182,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.29. 57,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,784. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $714.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.44%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on HSII shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
