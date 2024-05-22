Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,287 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,255,000 after buying an additional 1,793,288 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,108,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,187,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,276,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 57,555 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,977.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $31,987.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,977.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACAD traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Articles

