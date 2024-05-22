Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,990 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,990 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 262,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. Research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

