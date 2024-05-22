Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,852 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Lantheus by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Lantheus by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,344,000 after purchasing an additional 49,195 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 172.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 33,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 41.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 384,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.01. 239,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,684. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,177,295. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

