Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,554 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Southwest Gas by 56.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In other news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $200,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SWX traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.34. 109,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,041. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $66.52. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $78.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

