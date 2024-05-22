Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,620 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

PCRX traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $30.70. 253,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,871. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $42.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $31,628.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.