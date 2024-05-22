Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Takes $224,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.84. 722,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,523. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $156.03.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

