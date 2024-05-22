Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Aflac by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,803,000 after buying an additional 39,846 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,129,000 after purchasing an additional 64,202 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 648,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AFL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,473. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $88.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,914. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

