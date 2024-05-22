AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0.4%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.84. 2,726,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 11,488,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,658 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,015,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,355,000 after purchasing an additional 332,709 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,380,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $69,215,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.2% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,870,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 957,139 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

