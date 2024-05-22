Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $2.16 on Monday. Allot Communications has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $83.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.