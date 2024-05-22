Alpha Family Trust Acquires New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,561,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PayPal by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.19. 14,385,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,589,215. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.52.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.